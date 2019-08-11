Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 87.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 22.00% 12.90% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences Corporation N/A 184 59.01 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 4 9 2.60 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

With consensus target price of $201.4, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a potential downside of -7.46%. The potential upside of the competitors is 71.89%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.94% 14.89% 21.36% 26.14% 49.7% 38.96% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.