Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Shares Rose While Scholtz & Company Has Cut Its Position by $1.28 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Maintains Stake in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38M shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 816.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 52,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 6,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 23,540 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jacobs Ca accumulated 91,700 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 601,981 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital accumulated 1,473 shares. 100,439 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Lockheed Martin Inv owns 57,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Westover Advsrs Limited owns 6,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 12,000 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp, New York-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Grassi Inv holds 1.83% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 312,060 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 152,780 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Acg Wealth owns 95,742 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Colonial Tru has invested 0.35% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 40,628 shares to 57,900 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 21,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,693 shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.63M for 43.26 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

