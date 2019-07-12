Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Market Value Rose While Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Founders Capital Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 5,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,185 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, up from 134,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 587,643 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $193.79. About 26,754 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 159,480 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Groesbeck Invest Nj holds 0.6% or 6,684 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt has 3.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motley Fool Wealth Management has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Selway Asset Mngmt has 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,880 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation reported 4.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Management owns 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,386 shares. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 37.86M shares. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 18,025 shares. South State owns 286,895 shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. Heritage Invsts Mgmt Corporation reported 391,276 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 35,908 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership reported 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 12.08% or 11.96M shares. Df Dent And holds 0.25% or 107,701 shares in its portfolio.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 46,584 shares to 14,991 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares to 39,490 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 36.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.