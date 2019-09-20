Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Stock Value Rose While Patten & Patten Trimmed Its Holding by $426,880; Wedbush Securities Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Upped by $652,212 as Share Value Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 12,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,618 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 29,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.31. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 75,919 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03M, down from 78,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $217.74. About 635,373 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,265 shares to 114,284 shares, valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.54 million for 44.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,115 shares to 49,473 shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,269 shares, and cut its stake in Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM).