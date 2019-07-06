Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Shareholder Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Holding; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Decreased Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) by $12.11 Million as Shares Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 161 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,413 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557.38 million, down from 7,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 614,236 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Inc Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5.08 million shares. Boltwood Capital Management reported 0.3% stake. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.02% or 7,487 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 686,792 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 74,100 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 350 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,226 shares. State Street Corp holds 9.31M shares. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 3,881 shares. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 0.01% or 173,415 shares. Gru One Trading LP holds 0% or 602 shares. 1832 Asset Lp stated it has 45,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 70 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.09% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 5,200 shares.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering reports mixed Q1 but lifts full-year earnings outlook – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jacobs Launches Tender Offer to Acquire KeyW for $11.25 per Share in Cash – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs completes tender offer for KeyW – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) by 67 shares to 85 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC).

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. JEC’s profit will be $172.13 million for 16.81 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.