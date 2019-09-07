Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Holding Maintained by Hanseatic Management Services Inc; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Checchi Capital Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake by $592,774

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.20M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $226.29. About 896,234 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,079 shares to 221,006 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 12,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).