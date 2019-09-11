Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Holder Ithaka Group Trimmed Stake by $539,193; Bp Plc (BP) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowered Position as Valuation Declined

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 73,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.64M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 6.76 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/04/2018 – BP oil spill still haunts off-shore drilling industry 8 years later; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – BP’s CFO thinks there’s a correction coming for today’s “frothy” oil prices; 01/05/2018 – BP’S GILVARY HASN’T SEEN COST INCREASES IN UPSTREAM SEGMENT YET; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 10/04/2018 – Energy Voice: Breaking: BP sanctions two new North Sea developments – #OOTT $BP @BP_plc; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Kjetel Digre appointed SVP Operations of Aker BP; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 106,235 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, down from 109,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 1.35M shares traded or 9.13% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets

Analysts await BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BP’s profit will be $2.46 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by BP p.l.c. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 18,963 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $45.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 690,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Gro (NYSE:MTU).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares to 157,170 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

