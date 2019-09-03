Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) Holder Hanseatic Management Services Has Raised Position by $367,293 as Share Price Rose; American International Gr (AIG) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $465,432 as Market Valuation Rose

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) by 41.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 6,576 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 4,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $216.66. About 400,294 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American International Gr (AIG) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 10,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 97,021 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 107,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in American International Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.07. About 1.57 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorizes Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500,431 shares. Stelac Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company reported 3,449 shares stake. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 6,437 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt, a Guernsey-based fund reported 14,800 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.13% or 560,533 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 27,951 shares. Fjarde Ap has 292,622 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nomura Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,216 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 171 shares. Tcw Group Inc invested in 0.36% or 867,363 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 358,704 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss accumulated 24.92M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 4.53 million shares. Ftb Advsr reported 4,242 shares.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 11,756 shares to 28,505 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Bank Of New York Mell (NYSE:BK) by 10,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).