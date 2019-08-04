Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Shareholder United American Securities Has Boosted Holding; Ball (BLL) Shareholder Brookside Capital Management Cut Holding by $61.37 Million as Valuation Rose

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 180.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 5,825 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 2,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 64.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 590,427 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.16 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 2.77M shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL Invented by InventHelp Inventor (PIT-628); 30/04/2018 – STENPROP CHAIRMAN BALL, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MARAIS TO STEP DOWN; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 16/05/2018 – New York Today: New York Today: One Ball and a Wall; 27/04/2018 – Ball Wins Two Euro CanTech 2018 Awards for Metallic Aluminium Aerosol Can and Two-piece Beverage Decorative Design; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 24/05/2018 – Ladies and Gentlemen of Tampa Bay Jump into the Fight Against Human Trafficking with Gentlemen’s Ball

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc by 225,919 shares to 788,165 shares, valued at $59.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Improved results for Ball’s in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.