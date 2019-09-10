Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Decreased Holding by $336,542; As Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Value Rose, Menlo Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $644,299

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $128.89. About 152,993 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 89,091 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, down from 90,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $9.08 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 954,976 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc has 46,102 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 3,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 4,318 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank stated it has 8 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 105,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Moreover, Swiss State Bank has 0.01% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 74,500 shares. Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,376 shares. 4,298 were reported by Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 3,391 shares. Holt Capital Advsrs Ltd Co Dba Holt Capital Prns LP has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Pershing Square Mgmt Lp holds 1.96% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 1.19 million shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares to 76,728 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 5,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.73 million for 44.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

