Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Trimmed Holding; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Richmond Hill Investments Cut Holding by $6.14 Million

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 4.61 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 15/04/2018 – KMI: Horgan says Trudeau told him Feds will move legislative and fianancial measures in the days ahead. Leaves to PM to outline. #TransMountain – ! $KMI; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 61,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354.69M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $213.68. About 887,413 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc Com (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 200,913 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $98.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN).

