Edwards Lifesciences Com (EW) Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Saturna Capital Has Trimmed Its Telus (TU) Holding by $518,000 as Stock Price Declined

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Telus (TU) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 54,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Telus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 446,335 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (EW) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 2,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 75,749 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, down from 78,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.87. About 316,479 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,145 shares to 615,589 shares, valued at $116.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

More important recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “TELUS declares CAD 0.5625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TELUS launches Home Assistant, giving TELUS Optik TV customers hands-free voice control – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $252.12 million for 44.89 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO) by 46,322 shares to 148,383 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 36,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “L Brands Options Traders Set a Floor as Stock Slumps – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.