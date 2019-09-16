Edwards Lifesciences Co (EW) Shares Rose While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Increased by $5.73 Million Its Stake; Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 65.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 2,530 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518,000, down from 7,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $217.85. About 399,390 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – From Goldman Sachs to groceries: Ocado’s boss Tim Steiner; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman Trader Hires Former Rivals to Build a Crypto Empire; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS QTRLY REVS IN FIXED INCOME, CURRENCY & COMMODITIES CLIENT EXECUTION UP ON HIGHER NET REVS IN CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CITADEL SECURITIES LLC FOCUSING ON ‘DEVELOPING EXPERTISE’ IN 2018 IN NEW AND EXISTING AREAS INCLUDING ETFS, LOW LATENCY, OPTIONS, ARBITRAGE – MEMO; 08/03/2018 – RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG RBIV.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 29 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co (EW) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 31,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 286,960 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.01 million, up from 255,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.44. About 148,706 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.85 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 4,878 shares to 12,147 shares, valued at $986,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

