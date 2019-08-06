Educational Development (EDUC) to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Upped Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc acquired 69,200 shares as Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR)’s stock declined 12.05%. The Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc holds 1.20M shares with $109.54M value, up from 1.13M last quarter. Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. now has $7.53B valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 898,310 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 05/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems, Wichita State to Work on Areas Such As Advanced Composites, Rapid Prototyping and Product Development; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BUILDING 737 AT 52 JET MONTHLY RATE; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – DARSANA CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 5.23 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 12C FROM 10C, BDVD EST. 10C; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 05/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems and Wichita State University Announce Collaboration Agreement; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl

Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ:EDUC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:EDUC) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Educational Development Corp’s current price of $6.51 translates into 0.77% yield. Educational Development Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 10,351 shares traded. Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has declined 32.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.32% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC)

More notable recent Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Educational Development Corporation’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Educational Development Corporation Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Educational Development Corporation’s (NASDAQ:EDUC) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Educational Development Corporation’s (NASDAQ:EDUC) 28% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Educational Development Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.02% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Whittier Tru Company reported 0.02% stake. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 332,108 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) or 1,780 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). State Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 27 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,700 shares. Geode Capital Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 49,636 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Fifth Third Savings Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 74 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 4,374 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru reported 198,300 shares stake. Granite Invest Limited Com holds 0.03% or 69,214 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC).

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company has market cap of $55.91 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.57 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $44,951 activity. $34,500 worth of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) was bought by O Keefe Daniel E. $6,770 worth of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) was bought by MCDANIEL RONALD T on Thursday, July 25.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 139,388 shares to 1.52M valued at $109.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iqvia Hldgs Inc. stake by 4.04M shares and now owns 8.53 million shares. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Airbus begins production of A220 jet at new Alabama plant – Wichita Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Spirit Aerosystems Stock Popped 7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.