Educational Development (EDUC) to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Sentiment Is 1.37

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 92 funds started new or increased holdings, while 67 sold and reduced their stakes in Sensient Technologies Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 39.42 million shares, down from 40.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sensient Technologies Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ:EDUC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:EDUC) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Educational Development Corp’s current price of $6.43 translates into 0.78% yield. Educational Development Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 6,581 shares traded. Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has declined 32.32% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.32% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC)

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation for 110,609 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 308,587 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.33% invested in the company for 414,533 shares. The Us-based Champlain Investment Partners Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.10 million shares.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. It has a 18.96 P/E ratio. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, makes, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 152,674 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) has declined 1.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 06/04/2018 – Sensient Technologies: Gautam Grover, President of Flavors Group, Left Company to Pursue Other Opportunitie; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Rev $356.5M; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sensient 1Q Net $38.2M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 24/04/2018 – Sensient Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M

Analysts await Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SXT’s profit will be $35.97 million for 19.40 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Sensient Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Educational Development Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.02% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,610 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Co, California-based fund reported 69,214 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 49,636 shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 119,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 197,797 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch And Associates Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Blackrock Inc reported 18,462 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 332,108 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $44,951 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $6,770 was made by MCDANIEL RONALD T on Thursday, July 25. Shares for $34,500 were bought by O Keefe Daniel E.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.28 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.47 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.