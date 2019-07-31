Educational Development (EDUC) to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019; Investors Title Co (ITIC)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Investors Title Co (ITIC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 24 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 21 sold and reduced their stakes in Investors Title Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 811,926 shares, up from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Investors Title Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 19 New Position: 5.

Educational Development Corp (NASDAQ:EDUC) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 10, 2019. (NASDAQ:EDUC) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Educational Development Corp’s current price of $6.69 translates into 0.75% yield. Educational Development Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 7,624 shares traded. Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has declined 31.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC); 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company has market cap of $309.03 million. It underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies. It has a 12.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services in connection with tax-deferred real property exchange; serves as a qualified intermediary in like-kind exchanges of real or personal property; coordinates the exchange aspects of the real estate transaction; and performs duties, including drafting standard exchange documents, holding the exchange funds between the sale of the old property and the purchase of the new property, and accepting the formal identification of the replacement property.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $163.62. About 1,429 shares traded. Investors Title Company (ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Markel Corp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company for 213,300 shares. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 6,374 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Biglari Capital Corp. has 0.18% invested in the company for 9,550 shares. The Oregon-based Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Rbf Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 4,000 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $27,381 activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $10,800 was sold by White Craig M. O Keefe Daniel E bought $34,500 worth of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) on Wednesday, July 17. MCDANIEL RONALD T had bought 450 shares worth $3,681 on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Educational Development Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.02% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0% or 186,468 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) for 49,636 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech has 0% invested in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). 69,214 were accumulated by Granite Invest Partners Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated holds 119,400 shares. Punch & Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). 92,000 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 332,108 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 15,400 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 74 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 197,797 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Seizert Prtnrs Lc holds 0.02% or 53,512 shares in its portfolio.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.43 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 8.8 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.