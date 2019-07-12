Educational Development (EDUC) Reaches $6.30 1 Year Low; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Last Week

The stock of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.05 target or 4.00% below today’s $6.30 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $51.53 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $6.05 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.06M less. The stock decreased 8.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 25,838 shares traded or 198.88% up from the average. Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has declined 31.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDUC News: 29/05/2018 – Educational Development Corporation Announces Record Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Educational Development Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EDUC)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational childrenÂ’s books in the United States. The company has market cap of $51.53 million. The firm offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Home Business and Publishing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $8,225 activity. 701 shares valued at $5,433 were bought by O Keefe Daniel E on Thursday, January 17. $3,681 worth of Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) was bought by MCDANIEL RONALD T. 1,200 Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares with value of $10,800 were sold by White Craig M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Educational Development Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 3.02% more from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 4,374 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 18,462 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 186,468 shares stake. 119,400 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc. Punch & Associate Inv holds 0.02% or 37,700 shares. 13,700 were accumulated by Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd. Vanguard Gru has 198,300 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Company, Michigan-based fund reported 53,512 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC). 27 are held by Commercial Bank Of America De. Granite Invest Partners Ltd Co invested in 69,214 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0% or 1,042 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 15,400 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp reported 332,108 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) or 17,812 shares.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $441.57 million. It operates in three divisions: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. It currently has negative earnings. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux application framework.