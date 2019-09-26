EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors at 51.8% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 3 of the 4 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.