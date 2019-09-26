EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc are owned by institutional investors at 51.8% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.59%
|0.69%
|3.01%
|0%
|0%
|2.9%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 3 of the 4 factors.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.