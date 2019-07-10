EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) Comparison side by side

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Twelve Seas Investment Company is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.3% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9% Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.