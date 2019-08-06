EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 41.88%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7% of Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.48% 0.87% 2.56% 5.91% 0% 4.31%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.