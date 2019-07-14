EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.3% and 15.53%. Comparatively, Insurance Acquisition Corp. has 2.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.