EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) Comparing side by side

Since EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 2.11M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 21,334,681.50% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.8% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.