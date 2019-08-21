EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTXU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.8% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.59% 0.69% 3.01% 0% 0% 2.9% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.