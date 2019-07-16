EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46

Table 1 highlights EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 39.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.