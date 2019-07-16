EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|284.46
Table 1 highlights EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 39.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.33%
|1.01%
|3.69%
|5.25%
|0%
|4.41%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
