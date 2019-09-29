EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|14.43M
|0.07
|143.89
Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|137,297,811.61%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
