EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 14.43M 0.07 143.89

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 137,297,811.61% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.