EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (NASDAQ:HUNT), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 24.39% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor shares. Comparatively, 26.32% are Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor on 2 of the 3 factors.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.