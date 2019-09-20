EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
