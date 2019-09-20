EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.26% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.