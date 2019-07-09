EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|153.43
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 35.9% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.29%
|0.29%
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
