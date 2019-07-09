EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 153.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 35.9% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.29% 0.29% 1.98% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.