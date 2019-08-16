EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.