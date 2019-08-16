EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
