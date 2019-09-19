EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 36.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
|0.3%
|0.8%
|1.82%
|0%
|0%
|3.93%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.
Summary
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
