EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.