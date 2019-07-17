EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU)

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.9% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 1.22% 2.13% 0% 0% 2.13%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.