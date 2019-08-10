EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

We are contrasting EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 35.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.