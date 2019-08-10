EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

We are contrasting EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.26
|40.62
Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 35.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.38%
|0.86%
|2.72%
|3.68%
|0%
|2.33%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.
Summary
Allegro Merger Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
