EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) Forms $9.90 Double Top; HOYA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HOCPF) Shorts Lowered By 39.86%

HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) had a decrease of 39.86% in short interest. HOCPF’s SI was 357,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.86% from 594,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3578 days are for HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF)’s short sellers to cover HOCPF’s short positions. It closed at $76.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) formed double top with $10.59 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.90 share price. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) has $78.27 million valuation. It closed at $9.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. The company has market cap of $28.81 billion. It operates in two divisions, Life Care and Information Technology. It has a 30.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

