EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) Forms $10.08 Double Top; 1 Analysts Bullish Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. See Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) latest ratings:

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $73 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Hold Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Clean Harbors Announces Results Through Early Tender Date of Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Clean Harbors Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All $845000000 Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 49.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Clean Harbors, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny has 0.19% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 14,873 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.48% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 122,804 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 40,012 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). First Mercantile Trust Com holds 8,411 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Century Cos Inc reported 209,674 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Limited accumulated 27,029 shares. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 140,442 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.97 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mesirow Fin Management reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cwm Lc owns 146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.