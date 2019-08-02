EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) Forms $10.06 Double Top; Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 54 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 53 sold and reduced holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 6.60 million shares, down from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

The stock increased 5.82% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.77. About 78,618 shares traded or 92.94% up from the average. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) has declined 18.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $862.16 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 9.34 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation for 117,681 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 85,740 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 1.49% invested in the company for 55,250 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,046 shares.