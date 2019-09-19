EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) At $10.18 Forms Top; Emera (TSE:EMA) Had 2 Bulls

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) formed multiple top with $10.49 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.18 share price. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) has $80.88M valuation. It closed at $10.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emera Incorporated has $52 highest and $50 lowest target. $50.75’s average target is -11.48% below currents $57.33 stock price. Emera Incorporated had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $13.68 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 17.74 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 331,004 shares traded. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.