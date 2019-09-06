EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) At $10.12 Forms Top; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) formed multiple top with $10.52 target or 4.00% above today’s $10.12 share price. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) has $80.01M valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 2,500 shares traded. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Yum Brands Inc (YUM) stake by 11.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 333,300 shares as Yum Brands Inc (YUM)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.48 million shares with $220.51 million value, down from 2.81 million last quarter. Yum Brands Inc now has $35.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 177,021 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) stake by 37,200 shares to 74,600 valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 88,500 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) was raised too.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.70 million for 31.23 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $84 lowest target. $106.22’s average target is -10.50% below currents $118.68 stock price. Yum! Brands had 18 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of YUM in report on Friday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”.