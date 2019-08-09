EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.