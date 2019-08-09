EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.