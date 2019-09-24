EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|9
|0.67
|N/A
|0.57
|14.04
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.8%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
|-3.38%
|-5.88%
|-24.24%
|2.43%
|-28.57%
|-7.62%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
