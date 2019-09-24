EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 9 0.67 N/A 0.57 14.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. 0.00% 6.1% 3.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares and 27.3% of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares. Competitively, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has 57.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% National Energy Services Reunited Corp. -3.38% -5.88% -24.24% 2.43% -28.57% -7.62%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance while National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has -7.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors National Energy Services Reunited Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.