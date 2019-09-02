EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 22.26% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.50
|2.60
As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
