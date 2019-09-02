EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Conglomerates company, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 22.26% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.50 2.60

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -46.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s rivals beat EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.