EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV
|-0.2%
|0.69%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.
