EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.91% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV -0.2% 0.69% 0% 0% 0% 2%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.