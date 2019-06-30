EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Contrasting side by side

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0%
|-1%
|2.58%
|0%
|0%
|3.11%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings
Summary
Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
