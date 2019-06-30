EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) Contrasting side by side

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Collier Creek Holdings are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Collier Creek Holdings

Summary

Collier Creek Holdings beats on 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.