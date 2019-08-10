EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58

Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.