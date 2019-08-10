EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
Demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
