EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Comparison side by side

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.