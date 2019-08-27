EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) Comparison side by side

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.