EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.69%
|0.09%
|4.68%
|0%
|0%
|2.54%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-2.56%
For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
