EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (EDTX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

Both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 22.26% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.69% 0.09% 4.68% 0% 0% 2.54% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.56%

For the past year EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.