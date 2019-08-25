Edmp Upped Its Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Stake by $341,848; Share Price Rose; Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Holding by $3.36 Million as Share Price Declined

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.39. About 3.80 million shares traded or 133.13% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO’S TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS COMMENCED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 13,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 61,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 74,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.13M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp Com (NYSE:ABX) by 84,924 shares to 392,804 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 186.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 0.92% stake. Pnc Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 22,526 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,519 shares. Jump Trading Ltd has 1,683 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Associate reported 225,749 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,334 shares. Principal Finance reported 67,852 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.07% or 5,637 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 210,288 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.07% or 3,515 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.24% or 73,288 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hartford Invest invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 302,509 are held by Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 437,896 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 97,432 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 244,240 shares. 413,208 are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 0.66% or 44,322 shares. Community Bankshares Na invested in 0% or 600 shares. Brown Advisory owns 195,310 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 339,423 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 0% or 13,737 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 149 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 40,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 22,042 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 21,200 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.