Edmp Upped Its Meredith (MDP) Stake by $2.48 Million; As Fiserv (FISV) Valuation Rose, Holder Fiera Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $312,039

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 3,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 208,640 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, down from 212,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.91. About 2.88M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 45,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 79,412 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.37M, up from 34,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $35.82. About 628,432 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Continues Aggressive Execution Of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 15/05/2018 – The Foundry Wins Three Webby Awards For Its Innovation In Virtual Reality And 360-Video Content; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 25/03/2018 – MEREDITH CUTS TIME’S TOP EXECUTIVE ALAN MURRAY’S OVERSIGHT: NYP; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Nasdaq Stock in Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Square +1.2% after gaining two bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56M for 28.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Management holds 0.16% or 3,567 shares. Arizona-based Papp L Roy And has invested 0.51% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 20,651 are held by Hightower Ltd Liability Co. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 31,136 shares. Duncker Streett & Co stated it has 0.79% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 493,052 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.13% or 28,631 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp accumulated 773,495 shares. 172,646 were reported by Columbus Circle. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.15% or 18,276 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 157,414 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 461,402 shares. 36,100 are held by Peloton Wealth Strategists.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 35,642 shares to 891,260 shares, valued at $37.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 136,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in PUMP, VRAY, and MDP of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Meredith Corporation (MDP) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LB, EGBN, VAL and MDP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $467,052 activity. The insider Harty Thomas H bought $420,240.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 40,734 shares. 14,500 are held by Brown Advisory. Voya Investment Management Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 860 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.04% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Northern Corp owns 0.01% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 1.08 million shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1.27 million shares. 6,900 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 1,057 were reported by Advisory Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.54% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 8,759 are owned by Us Financial Bank De. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 101,696 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Company accumulated 2,980 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).