Edmp Stake in Target (TGT) Raised as Stock Rose; Engaged Capital Upped Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Stake by $88.36 Million

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 899,973 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 2.77 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 265,612 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 9,730 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The New York-based Sg Americas Lc has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Sessa Cap Im Lp stated it has 735,387 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 2,383 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Llc has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 3.12 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 54,005 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 22,900 shares. Alberta Invest has 220,522 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.