Edmp Stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Has Boosted by $3.57 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Boosted Immersion (IMMR) Holding by $1.37 Million as Valuation Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 257,852 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Immersion Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for lmmersion Corporation; 11/05/2018 – Immersion Awarded GSA OASIS Small Business Contract Vehicle; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adj EPS $2.34; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 11/05/2018 – lmmersion Reaches Agreement with VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC; 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION IN MULTI-YEAR LICENSE PACT WITH BOSCH; 08/03/2018 – Immersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 1.20M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 23/03/2018 – Tanger Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 29; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 392,017 were reported by State Bank Of America Corporation De. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 93,066 shares. 18.56 million were reported by State Street Corporation. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Raymond James Svcs holds 0.01% or 66,090 shares in its portfolio. Dean Investment Limited has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,939 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 25,200 shares. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 274,523 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% stake. Endowment Mngmt LP reported 42,200 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 268,725 shares. Stifel Fin reported 153,122 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 633,836 shares to 568,090 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,414 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Hussman Strategic Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 123,640 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Kepos Cap LP holds 0.04% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 66,861 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 25,962 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company accumulated 46,600 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 11,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 396,389 shares. Perritt Capital Management holds 0.35% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) or 109,700 shares. Raging Capital Lc owns 4.78 million shares for 5.85% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 1.74M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 11,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 577,730 shares. Citigroup accumulated 43,698 shares or 0% of the stock.