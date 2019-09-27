Edmp Raised Target (TGT) Position by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose; Columbia Asset Management Cut Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding by $2.85 Million as Market Value Declined

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 11,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 30,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $154.53. About 472,809 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 2.21 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Partners Limited reported 11,055 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 1.26M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 72,547 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 3,236 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hamel has invested 0.96% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cullinan has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 31,404 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Ny invested in 0.05% or 3,727 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,470 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc has 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lincoln National has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hexavest holds 0% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru Comm has 0.22% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1,010 were accumulated by Barnett And.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25 million for 19.61 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.